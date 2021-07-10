Businesspeople - July 10, 2021

Chamber EDC promotes three, hires one

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC announces recent staff changes. Christine Nelson has been promoted to event and sales manager. Lyndsey Scheurer and Josie Smyle have been promoted to creative marketing specialist and events coordinator. Kendal Blair has been hired as a summer accounting intern.

Nelson started with the Chamber EDC in 2019 as program and marketing director. Prior to joining the Chamber EDC, Nelson worked for eight years in the senior living industry. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota.

Scheurer has been with the Chamber EDC since 2018, when she started as a communications and economic development intern. She has a degree in graphic design and communications from Bismarck State College.

Smyle started with the Chamber EDC in 2020 as the membership and events intern. She will graduate from Minot State University in December 2021 with a degree in marketing.

Blair is a senior at Mandan High School.

Rising star

Attorney Micheal Mulloy of Mulloy Law in Bismarck has been selected for the 2021 Great Plains Rising Stars list.

