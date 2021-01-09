Businesspeople - Jan. 9, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff
Kristina Steckler joined the Bank of North Dakota as a credit underwriter II. Steckler comes to BND from Dakota Community Bank and Trust in Dickinson where she was an internal auditor. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Dickinson State University.
Jeremy Skoglund joined BND as an auditor III. Skoglund comes to BND from First Western Bank & Trust where he served as VP trust officer. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Jamestown College.
Bank of North Dakota promotions
Kristopher Ahmann was promoted to treasurer at the Bank of North Dakota. Ahmann has been with BND since May 2010 where he has worked as the investment coordinator.
Jonas Carlisle was promoted to investment coordinator. Carlisle has been with BND since June 2011 where he has worked as an investment associate III.
Michelle Schwab was promoted to bank operations specialist III. Schwab has been with BND since April 2016 where she worked as an electronic banking specialist and loan operations specialist III.
Jan Chisenga was promoted to investment associate III. Chisenga has been with BND since August 2006 where she has worked in student loan processing and as an investment associate II.
Liebsch joins state-wide team
Theresa Liebsch has been hired to serve as Vision Zero outreach coordinator for the southwest region of North Dakota by Morton County.
Liebsch will work out of the Morton County Courthouse as she serves as a local subject matter expert and liaison to advance community-level activity through Vision Zero communities. She is a Minnesota native and a graduate of the University of Mary.
Bismarck Motor Co. hires Sandvig
Rod Sandvig has joined the Bismarck Motor Company as its used car manager.
Sandvig has more than 30 years of automotive experience.
Capital Credit Union promotes Griffin
Jon Griffin has been promoted to chief lending officer at Capital Credit Union.
Griffin graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2005 with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance. He also earned a master of business administration from the University of Mary in 2015. He has been with Capital Credit Union since January 2011, most recently as chief operations and risk officer.
McDonald, Olson appointed
George McDonald has been named to the American Association of Credit Union Leagues LSC Committee. McDonald is chief officer of strategic services of the Dakota Credit Union Association.
Jeff Olson, has been named a member and chair of the Credit Union National Association Advocacy Committee; vice-chair of the Credit Union Awareness LLC Board and American Association of Credit Union Leagues Executive Board; secretary of the NARP Admin Council. Olson is president and chief executive officer of the Dakota Credit Union Association.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.