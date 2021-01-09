Businesspeople - Jan. 9, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff

Kristina Steckler joined the Bank of North Dakota as a credit underwriter II. Steckler comes to BND from Dakota Community Bank and Trust in Dickinson where she was an internal auditor. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Dickinson State University.

Jeremy Skoglund joined BND as an auditor III. Skoglund comes to BND from First Western Bank & Trust where he served as VP trust officer. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Jamestown College.

Bank of North Dakota promotions

Kristopher Ahmann was promoted to treasurer at the Bank of North Dakota. Ahmann has been with BND since May 2010 where he has worked as the investment coordinator.

Jonas Carlisle was promoted to investment coordinator. Carlisle has been with BND since June 2011 where he has worked as an investment associate III.

Michelle Schwab was promoted to bank operations specialist III. Schwab has been with BND since April 2016 where she worked as an electronic banking specialist and loan operations specialist III.