Businesspeople - Jan. 8, 2022

Northland Healthcare Alliance promotes Grimm

Lynn Grimm has been promoted to chief executive officer by the Northland Healthcare Alliance.

Grimm served as the organization's chief finance officer and most recently served as the interim CEO. She joined the organization in 2008. Grimm received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, master’s degree in business administration from University of Mary and also graduated from the Harold Schafer Leadership Honors Program.

Starion Bank promotes Morgan

Don Morgan has been promoted to chief executive officer by Starion Bank.

Morgan brings over 20 years of banking and leadership experience, the last ten of which have been serving Starion in various senior leadership roles.

TechND elects board members

The Technology Council of North Dakota has elected nine members to two-year terms on its board of directors.

Area incumbent directors include Kurt Schmidt, Capitol Credit Union, Bismarck, and Charlie Tweet, Bank of North Dakota, Bismarck.

Wolf recognized

Laurie Wolf, Bismarck, has been recognized with the National Insurance Producer Registry Exceptional Service Award for her 32 years of service to the insurance industry.

Wolf served as the director of the Agent Licensing and Investigation Division for the North Dakota Insurance Department for 19 years. She then joined the National Insurance Producer Registry in 2008, as its senior regulator relations manager before being named the deputy director in 2014.

