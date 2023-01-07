Businesspeople - Jan. 7, 2023

Bank of North Dakota hires, promotions and transfers

Kayla Ver Helst joins the Bank of North Dakota as the sustainability officer. Ver Helst came to BND from North Dakota Housing & Finance Authority where she was the director of public affairs. Ver Helst has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Washington and her Master of Science in management from Minot State University.

Alexandra Kalvoda joins BND as a loan servicing associate III. Kalvoda comes to BND from The Union Bank in Beulah where she was a consumer loan officer/loan assistant. Kalvoda has an associate degree in business administration from Bismarck State College.

Melissa Sharp joins BND as a loan servicing associate II. Sharp comes to BND from Amerisave Wholesale Mortgage Solutions where she was the assistant vice president of account management.

Emily Soderberg joins BND as a financial services representative II. Soderberg previously worked for Brent Helm, CPA, where she was a staff accountant. Soderberg has a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University.

Jerrett Grimes has been promoted to leader of student loan origination. Grimes has been with BND since July 2019 and has worked as a student loan representative II.

Tayler Cariveau has accepted the student loan representative I position at BND. Cariveau has been with BND since October 2021 and has worked as a loan operations specialist.

Bismarck Air Medical adds nurse

Barbie Hsu has joined Bismarck Air Medical as a full-time flight nurse. Hsu started with the company in fall 2022.

Hsu completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Mary. Her previous experience ranges from working as a local travel nurse in both Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit stations.

Capital Credit Union promotion

Jillian Lagasse has been promoted to chief marketing and member experience officer at Capital Credit Union.

Lagasse graduated from the University of Mary in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in social science/business and has been with Capital Credit Union since July 2018, most recently as vice president of marketing and member experience.

Representative earns designation

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund Member Services Representative Carrie Wingenbach has earned an Associate in Insurance designation.

Wingenbach completed courses and tests in general insurance, commercial insurance, and commercial risk management to earn the industry’s designation for insurance professionals.