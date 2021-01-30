Businesspeople - Jan. 30, 2021

Insurance Reserve Fund hires Kistler
Renae Kistler has been hired as an underwriting support specialist by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.
Kistler brings nearly 10 years of industry experience to the NDIRF, serving in sales, underwriting and operations management for home, auto, farm, life and business insurance.
A National American University graduate, Kistler has an associate degree in equine science and a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management. She also holds property and casualty, and life and health insurance licenses, and certified insurance service representative and certified insurance counselor designations.
Limpert joins Interstate Engineering
Mark Limpert has been hired as office manager of the Interstate Engineering Mandan office.
Limpert, a senior project manager, has over 30 years of Departments of Transportation, municipal relationships, transportation infrastructure management, and client relations experience.
CHAD welcomes Bacon
Shannon Bacon has been hired as healthy equity manager by the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas.
Most recently, Bacon spent seven years at the American Cancer Society working to improve cancer prevention and screening through strategic collaborations with health care partners in North Dakota.
Board reappoints Morrissette
Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette has been reappointed to the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council by the board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation.
The GASAC advises the Governmental Accounting Standards Board on strategic and technical issues, project priorities and other matters that affect standard setting. Morrissette has served as a member on the GASAC since May 2019. The reappointment began Jan. 1 and he will serve two years.
First Western Bank & Trust promotes two
Joel Kostelecky has been promoted to Bismarck market president at First Western Bank & Trust. Kostelecky is a Bismarck native who graduated from Bismarck St. Mary’s High School and Minot State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He has 20 years of banking and financial experience.
Brittany Peterson has been promoted to vice president north branch manager. Peterson grew up in Bismarck and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Dakota in 2010. She also is a 2018 graduate of the Dakota School of Banking. Peterson has over eight years of experience in the banking and finance industry.
Nexus-PATH selects Winkelmann
Clete Winkelmann has been selected as the executive director of North Dakota's foster care and community based services agency, Nexus-PATH Family Healing.
Winkelmann has worked in human services since 1986, ranging from foster care case management to leading community support and mental health organizations. Most recently, Winkelmann served as president and CEO of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.
Winkelmann will take over March 1 following Nancy McKenzie, who is retiring from the role.
Samuelson earns degree
Trisha Samuelson, manager of engineering services for Innovative Energy Alliance Cooperative, graduated in December from the University of Mary in Bismarck with a master of science degree in business.
Hired by the Alliance in October 2012 as system engineer, she was promoted to assistant engineering manager and manager of engineering services. Samuelson also holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.