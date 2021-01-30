Businesspeople - Jan. 30, 2021

Board reappoints Morrissette

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette has been reappointed to the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council by the board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation.

The GASAC advises the Governmental Accounting Standards Board on strategic and technical issues, project priorities and other matters that affect standard setting. Morrissette has served as a member on the GASAC since May 2019. The reappointment began Jan. 1 and he will serve two years.

First Western Bank & Trust promotes two

Joel Kostelecky has been promoted to Bismarck market president at First Western Bank & Trust. Kostelecky is a Bismarck native who graduated from Bismarck St. Mary’s High School and Minot State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He has 20 years of banking and financial experience.

Brittany Peterson has been promoted to vice president north branch manager. Peterson grew up in Bismarck and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Dakota in 2010. She also is a 2018 graduate of the Dakota School of Banking. Peterson has over eight years of experience in the banking and finance industry.