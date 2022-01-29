Businesspeople - Jan. 29, 2022

Fischer named safety director

Steve Fischer has been named safety director by the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota. He began his duties Nov. 15, 2021, replacing Jack Kolberg who is retiring after a long tenure as the association’s safety director.

In his position, Fischer is responsible for conducting safety courses for member companies and employees, as well as assisting construction companies with safety programs and plans, and increasing their involvement in risk management programs.

CHI Health names new president, CEO

E.J. Kuiper has been named the new chief executive officer of CHI Health and President of CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division by CHI St. Alexius Health.

Kuiper most recently served as president and CEO at Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois. He received his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the Academy for Physical Therapy in the Netherlands; a master’s degree in health science, health services administration from Florida Gulf Coast University; and a doctor of physical therapy degree from St. Augustine University.

Mid Dakota Clinic welcomes Marohl

Dr. Rachel Marohl has joined the Obstetrics & Gynecology department at the Mid Dakota Clinic's Center for Women.

Marohl most recently worked in private practice in northwestern North Dakota and earned her medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences and completed a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She holds Junior Fellow status with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and is member of the North Dakota Medical Association and North Dakota Society of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

