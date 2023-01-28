Businesspeople - Jan. 28, 2023

Bismarck-Mandan CVB hires controller

Melanie Johnson has joined the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau as controller.

She most recently served as the director of programs and finance for a local nonprofit organization.

Anne Carlsen promotion

Tiffany Hunt has been promoted to chief development officer by Anne Carlsen.

Hunt joined Anne Carlsen as vice president of development in July 2021, bringing to the organization many years of professional experience from her previous roles in higher education fundraising and business management. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business and her MBA in human resource management.

State Historical Society adds staff

Greta Beck has been hired as an audiovisual archivist by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Beck earned her Bachelor of Science degree in public history and museum studies. Her collections management experiences include time with the Dubois Museum in Wyoming and the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Nursing educator recognized

Dr. Allison Peltier, Bismarck, has been named the as the recipient of the 2023 AANP Advocate State Award for Excellence in North Dakota by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Peltier serves as an assistant professor of practice at the North Dakota State University School of Nursing at Sanford Health.