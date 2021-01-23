Businesspeople - Jan. 23, 2021

Three join MABU

Agency MABU has welcomed Larry Brekke, Jessica Gilbertson, and Mackenzie Houston to their team.

Brekke joins Agency MABU as a senior multimedia coordinator. Brekke’s early background is in graphic design and print advertising, where he spent 12 years working with agencies in Minneapolis. Over the past two decades, Brekke has expanded his skillset and experience to include motion graphics, editing and 3D animation.

Gilbertson brings over 15 years of experience to Agency MABU in nonprofits, tribal relations, healthcare, public policy, and communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Dakota. She is also an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

Houston joins Agency MABU as a senior intern from the University of Mary, where she will graduate in April 2021, with her bachelor’s degree in mass communication. Houston has focused her area of study in public relations and marketing.

New Bianco Realtors