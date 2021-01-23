Businesspeople - Jan. 23, 2021

Three join MABU
Agency MABU has welcomed Larry Brekke, Jessica Gilbertson, and Mackenzie Houston to their team.
Brekke joins Agency MABU as a senior multimedia coordinator. Brekke’s early background is in graphic design and print advertising, where he spent 12 years working with agencies in Minneapolis. Over the past two decades, Brekke has expanded his skillset and experience to include motion graphics, editing and 3D animation.
Gilbertson brings over 15 years of experience to Agency MABU in nonprofits, tribal relations, healthcare, public policy, and communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Dakota. She is also an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.
Houston joins Agency MABU as a senior intern from the University of Mary, where she will graduate in April 2021, with her bachelor’s degree in mass communication. Houston has focused her area of study in public relations and marketing.
New Bianco Realtors
Brooklyn Pringle, Jennifer Saari and Amanda Eberle are the newest Realtors at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
Capital Credit Union promotes Smith
Sean Smith has been promoted to vice president of legal and risk management at Capital Credit Union’s Main Office.
Smith graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He earned a juris doctor degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2008. He has been with Capital Credit Union since 2017, most recently as in-house counsel at the Main Office.
Rausch earns national credential
Krista Rausch, communications specialist at the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, has earned recognition as a professional communicator in a national certification program offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Rausch has met the requirements to become a Certified Cooperative Communicator, which signifies standards of professionalism in communications and competency in the electric cooperative industry.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Heidi Stein, Phyllis Rittenbach, Judy Maslowski, Tori Mathern, Kyle Niess, Greg Gerhart, Sophie Dame and Darcy Fettig have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their total closed sales for December.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of November.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales, new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new annuity sales and a top five producer of new health insurance sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUMI personal lines sales and new auto insurance sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
