Businesspeople - Jan. 22, 2022

KLJ hires two in Bismarck

Robert Burnett and Kody Kalamaha have been hired by KLJ Engineering. Burnett will be working as a right-of-way professional and Kalamaha will serve as an engineer-in-training in KLJ’s aviation department.

Burnett earned a bachelor’s degree in land/energy management from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. He is also a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen.

Kalamaha has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University and an associate degree in engineering technology from Bismarck State College in Bismarck.

Capital Credit Union promotes Schmidt

Kurt T. Schmidt has been promoted to chief information officer at Capital Credit Union.

Schmidt graduated from the University of Mary in 1993 with bachelor’s degrees in computer information systems and business and has been with Capital Credit Union since 2007, most recently as vice president of information technology.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Darcy Fettig, Tori Meyer, Greg Gerhart, Heidi Stein, Kyle Niess, Phyllis Rittenbach and Brenda Foster have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for December 2021.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of November.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Jed Geer, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan was the top producer of new life insurance sales and a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was the top producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.

