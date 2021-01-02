 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Businesspeople - Jan. 2, 2021
Businesspeople

Businesspeople - Jan. 2, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Starion Bank hires, promotes

Donnell Dennis Roehrich has been hired as marketing and communications manager, vice president, for Starion Bank in Bismarck-Mandan. Roehrich has worked in previous managerial and leadership roles along with more specialized marketing and sales positions for over 18 years.

Krystall Atkinson has been promoted to the retail manager position at Starion Bank. For the past six months Atkinson worked as a senior universal banker with Starion. She has over 11 years of retail banking experience.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News