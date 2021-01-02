Businesspeople - Jan. 2, 2021

Starion Bank hires, promotes

Donnell Dennis Roehrich has been hired as marketing and communications manager, vice president, for Starion Bank in Bismarck-Mandan. Roehrich has worked in previous managerial and leadership roles along with more specialized marketing and sales positions for over 18 years.

Krystall Atkinson has been promoted to the retail manager position at Starion Bank. For the past six months Atkinson worked as a senior universal banker with Starion. She has over 11 years of retail banking experience.

