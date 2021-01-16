Businesspeople - Jan. 16, 2021

Department of Human Services hires Schlinger

Schlinger joins the department after serving as the enterprise senior director for strategy for occupational medicine at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Schlinger has been a part of the local health system for 20 years. He first joined MedCenter One as an athletic trainer, pursued advanced training and education, and served in various clinic management positions in occupational medicine, orthopedics and sports medicine and rehabilitation departments at Sanford Health in Bismarck.