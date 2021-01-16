Businesspeople - Jan. 16, 2021

Pegors joins Houston Engineering
Jayden Pegors joins Houston Engineering Inc.’s Bismarck team as an engineer I.
Pegors earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. Previously he worked as a field engineer intern and laborer for transportation, site development, and water resources projects across North Dakota and South Dakota.
Association hires Gross
Mirranda Gross has joined the staff of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association as the education assistant.
She graduated from the University of Mary this April with a bachelor's degree in marketing and healthcare administration. Previously, Gross worked for HIT Inc. Dakota Alpha as administrative assistant.
Alliance Real Estate welcomes two
Rachel Berger and Matt Flom have been hired as real estate agents by Alliance Real Estate.
Precision Wood promotes Neis
Sherri Neis has been promoted to office manager for Precision Wood Finish, a division of The Painters Inc.
Neis joined Precision Wood Finish as an office assistant in 2018. She has over 30 years of customer service experience and owned and operated a business with her husband for 21 years.
Department of Human Services hires Schlinger
The North Dakota Department of Human Services has selected Damian Schlinger as director of its Vocational Rehabilitation Division.
Schlinger joins the department after serving as the enterprise senior director for strategy for occupational medicine at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Schlinger has been a part of the local health system for 20 years. He first joined MedCenter One as an athletic trainer, pursued advanced training and education, and served in various clinic management positions in occupational medicine, orthopedics and sports medicine and rehabilitation departments at Sanford Health in Bismarck.
Schlinger earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Dakota.
McDonough joins CHI St. Alexius clinic
Dr. Denise McDonough, a family medicine specialist, has joined the recently reopened CHI St. Alexius Pinehurst Clinic.
McDonough is an experienced family physician who has practiced in the Bismarck-Mandan community for 20 years.
