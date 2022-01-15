Businesspeople - Jan. 15, 2022

Apex hires survey technician

Hunter Vatne joins the Apex Engineering Group in Bismarck as a survey technician. He has relevant field and survey experience from his time at UINTAH Engineering and Land Surveying out of Sidney, Montana. As a technician, he works with design and construction surveys in addition to land boundaries.

Birst chosen to lead association

The North Dakota Association of Counties Board of Directors have selected Aaron Birst to serve as the next executive director. Birst will begin the role in May.

Birst has been with the North Dakota Association of Counties since 2006 and currently serves as the assistant executive director of policy and legal counsel. He previously served in state’s attorney’s offices in Cass, Stutsman and Grand Forks counties. He received his Bachelor of Science in history education from North Dakota State University in 1998 and graduated with distinction in 2001 from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

Cornerstone Bank promotions

Darren Volk has been promoted to vice president/lead credit analyst in Bismarck. Volk joined Cornerstone Bank as a mortgage loan processor in February 2010. Volk was promoted to credit analyst in May 2011, to credit analyst officer in March 2013, and assistant vice president/credit analyst in April 2021.

Mark Keller has been promoted to a credit analyst officer in Bismarck. Keller joined Cornerstone Bank as a credit analyst in June 2020.

Channa Van Beek has been promoted to human resources and training generalist in Bismarck. Van Beek joined Cornerstone Bank as an human resources and training coordinator in November 2019.

Capital Credit Union promotes Welder

Ryan Welder has been promoted to business services vice president for the Bismarck market.

Welder has been with Capital Credit Union since 2004, most recently as a business services officer at Bismarck's main office. He graduated from University of Nebraska–Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance.

Bianco Realty hire

Thomas Wolf has been hired as a Realtor by Bianco Realty.

Sprynczynatyk to serve as military outreach director

North Dakota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, announced that retired Maj. Gen. David Sprynczynatyk will serve as the military outreach director for North Dakota. In his role he will inform and educate members of the Guard and Reserve regarding their employment rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

Sprynczynatyk, Bismarck, is the retired adjutant general for the state of North Dakota. He served in the position from 2006-2015.

Graf joins Brave the Shave

Lashae Graf has taken on the role of executive director for Brave the Shave. Graf has many years of experience in community engagement having been the director of the Life Center and the Bismarck Missouri Valley YMCA for nearly 10 years.

First Community Credit Union hires, promotions

Cody Nelson and Ruskin Howard have been promoted to a financial services officer and financial services representative and Sierra Paluck has been hired as a member services representative by First Community Credit Union.

Nelson studied business administration at Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University. He has been in the financial industry for over four years and started with FCCU in 2019.

Howard has a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management from the University of Mary and is currently studying data science at Indiana University. He has been with FCCU since 2020 and has over six years of experience in the financial industry.

Paluck previously worked at FCCU from 2014 to 2020.

ND Safety Council hires two

Tia Streeter has been hired as the senior communications and marketing manager. Streeter comes from KX News where she took on many rolls over 15 years, including sports anchor, news anchor and most recently as a news director.

Lisa Portra has been named the new office coordinator. Portra previously worked at Midwest AgEnergy as human resources coordinator and Sanford Health for 22 years, including as the patient access supervisor and patient access representative.

Kraus-Anderson Construction promotions

Tucker Norton and Dan Walter have been promoted to senior project managers by Kraus-Anderson Construction.

Norton joined Kraus-Anderson in 2015 and has managed North Dakota projects in the office and education market sectors. He received a Bachelor of Science in construction management from North Dakota State University.

Walter joined Kraus-Anderson in 2017 and has managed North Dakota projects in the education, public and healthcare market sectors. He received a Bachelor of Science in construction management from North Dakota State University and is a member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering, North Dakota Healthcare Engineering Society and North Dakota Hospital Association.

Noonan earns PE license

Brent Noonan has earned his professional engineer license in North Dakota.

Noonan, a civil engineer-in-training at KLJ Engineering, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota and also is a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

Hsu elected

Stephan Hsu, of West River Striping Company in Mandan, has been elected 2022 senior vice president of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota Board of Directors.

