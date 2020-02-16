Businesspeople - Feb. 16, 2020

Dakota Family Services adds one

Fabiola Sweet has been hired as a nurse practitioner by Dakota Family Services, an outpatient behavioral health clinic. Sweet will serve Bismarck and Minot.

She earned her master of science in nursing from Spring Arbor (Michigan) University and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the North Dakota Nurse Practitioner Association.

Ritter Adair & Associates welcomes one Britt Lindgren has been hired as office administrator by Ritter Adair & Associates, PC. Lindgren previously worked in administrative services, customer service and management. She has a bachelor of arts degree in communications with a minor in sociology from the University of North Dakota.

CHAD promotes one

Kayla Hanson has been promoted to communications and marketing manager by Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas.

Hanson will be located in the company's Bismarck office.

EMC promotions, new hires

EMC Insurance Companies promoted two and hired four in its Bismarck branch.

Tina Steckler has been promoted to commercial lines underwriter III. Steckler joined EMC in 1997, and after some time away, returned to the branch in 2007.

Lydia Krumm has been promoted to accounting associate VII. Krumm joined EMC in 1998, and has almost 22 years of experience in insurance.

Nick Law, LaCoya Hartford and Sarah Juergens have been hired as underwriting associates.

Law previously worked for a local commercial insurance agency and attended the University of North Dakota.

Hartford previously worked for a local financial institution as a financial services representative and holds two associate degrees from Bismarck State College in liberal arts and sciences.

Juergens previously worked for a financial institution as a sales assistant and holds an associate degree from Bismarck State College in graphic arts.

Libby Roholt has been hired as a senior underwriter. Roholt previously worked as a senior underwriter for a regional carrier servicing the Pacific Northwest and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration/management from William Penn University.

Bank of North Dakota hires, promotions, transfers

Jacey Chmielewski joined the Bank of North Dakota as a customer service representative in student loans. Chmielewski comes to BND from Capital Credit Union where she was an underwriter. She has an associate’s degree from Bismarck State College.

Meghan Dohrmann joined BND as a customer service representative in student loans. Dohrmann comes to BND from Seeds of Hope where she was a sales associate. She has a bachelor’s degree from University of North Dakota.

Adam Matter was promoted to collateral valuation analyst. Matter has worked in special assets since he began his career with BND in 2009 .

Danika Schell accepted the application support specialist position. Danika has worked in information technology in several roles since she began with BND in 2007, most recently as a data analyst.

David Falkenstein accepted the lending project specialist position. Falkenstein has served as the credit analysis manager and has been with BND since 1992.

Consensus Council hire, promotion

Ann Crews Melton, an associate editor at the State Historical Society of North Dakota, has been hired as the executive director of the Consensus Council.

She will become the third executive director in the council’s 30-year history, succeeding Rose Stoller, who died in November after nearly 17 years at the helm of the organization.

Greg Gallagher has been promoted from director of programs and research to deputy director. He has been with the Consensus Council for two years after a 28-year career with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Crews Melton previously worked as a reporter and magazine editor at The Bismarck Tribune. She is currently vice chair of Humanities North Dakota's board of directors. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and a master of arts degree from Emerson College in Boston.

Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree in human development from St. Mary’s College in Winona, Minn., and a master’s in religion and religious education from Fordham University in New York City. Prior to his service at DPI he worked for 10 years as director of non-public education programs for the Diocese of Bismarck.

Interstate driver honored

Chris Loran, of Bismarck and Jobbers Moving & Storage, has been selected as Allied Van Lines driver of the year.

Bianco Realty awards

Shirley Thomas and Amber Sandness have been named top producers.

Judy Maslowski and Darcy Fettig have earned the diamond award.

Amy Asche, Phyllis Rittenbach, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek and Kathy Feist have received the titanium award.

Brenda Foster and Tori Mathern have earned the platinum award.

Greg Gerhart has obtained the emerald award.

Nate Seifert has received the rookie of the year award.