Businesspeople - Feb. 9, 2020

Insurance Reserve Fund hires one

Joanna Drennen has been hired as marketing and communications manager by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.

Drennen brings nearly 10 years of marketing and communications experience.

A University of Mary graduate, Drennen has bachelor’s degrees in English and communications. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in strategic communication management from Concordia University, St. Paul, with an anticipated graduation date of spring 2021.

One joins NDSU Extension

Jacey Wanner has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the parent educator for Region 7 of the North Dakota Parent Education Network, a 10-county area consisting of Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.

She works out of the NDSU Extension office in Mandan.

Prior to joining NDSU Extension, she held several positions serving parents and families including for HIT’s Key Infant Development Services Early Intervention and Right Track programs, Sanford Health, and Christ the King Catholic Montessori School.