Businesspeople - Feb. 9, 2020

Insurance Reserve Fund hires one
Joanna Drennen has been hired as marketing and communications manager by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.
Drennen brings nearly 10 years of marketing and communications experience.
A University of Mary graduate, Drennen has bachelor’s degrees in English and communications. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in strategic communication management from Concordia University, St. Paul, with an anticipated graduation date of spring 2021.
One joins NDSU Extension
You have free articles remaining.
Jacey Wanner has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the parent educator for Region 7 of the North Dakota Parent Education Network, a 10-county area consisting of Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.
She works out of the NDSU Extension office in Mandan.
Prior to joining NDSU Extension, she held several positions serving parents and families including for HIT’s Key Infant Development Services Early Intervention and Right Track programs, Sanford Health, and Christ the King Catholic Montessori School.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Mary.
Farmers Union agent honored
David Beck, of Bismarck and North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, has qualified for the 2019-20 Farmers Union Agents Summit, the company’s top sales honor.
He is one of over 80 agents from across the Farmers Union Insurance regions to qualify for this year’s top production award. The Summit recognizes the top performing agents from eleven states and is the company’s most distinguished honor.