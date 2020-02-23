Businesspeople - Feb. 23, 2020

Starion Bank hires three

Micaela Higlin joined Starion as a cash management officer at the downtown Bismarck branch. She earned a bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in banking and financial economics from the University of North Dakota, and has prior customer service and banking experience.

Crista McCandless is digital marketing specialist at Starion’s Bismarck South Washington location. McCandless earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mindanao State University and a master's in business administration from the University of San Carlos, and has more than eight years of digital marketing experience.

Jay Schepp is the newest retail/mortgage operations specialist in Mandan. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance/management from Minot State University. Schepp comes to Starion with more than 25 years of insurance underwriting and customer service experience.

Securian Financial appoints one

Cole Winbauer has been named a representative with Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota Inc., a financial services firm associated with the Securian Financial Network.