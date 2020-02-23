Businesspeople - Feb. 23, 2020

Starion Bank hires three
Micaela Higlin joined Starion as a cash management officer at the downtown Bismarck branch. She earned a bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in banking and financial economics from the University of North Dakota, and has prior customer service and banking experience.
Crista McCandless is digital marketing specialist at Starion’s Bismarck South Washington location. McCandless earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mindanao State University and a master's in business administration from the University of San Carlos, and has more than eight years of digital marketing experience.
Jay Schepp is the newest retail/mortgage operations specialist in Mandan. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance/management from Minot State University. Schepp comes to Starion with more than 25 years of insurance underwriting and customer service experience.
Securian Financial appoints one
Cole Winbauer has been named a representative with Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota Inc., a financial services firm associated with the Securian Financial Network.
Winbauer graduated with a finance degree from the University of North Dakota in 2018. While attending school he worked as an insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual and was a member of the Student Managed Investment Funds Organization.
Frank joins MPO
Dot Frank, former executive officer of the Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association, has joined the Mandan Progress Organization. Frank will succeed Del Wetsch as the executive director.
Capital Credit promotes one
Jenny Unruh has been promoted to financial services representative at Capital Credit Union’s South Branch. Unruh graduated from the University of Mary in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She also earned a master's of science in nutrition and human performance from Logan University in 2019. Unruh has been with Capital Credit Union since May 2015.
Technicians awarded
Trent Mattern and Josh Orth of Open Road Honda in Mandan were awarded certification after completing training at the American Honda Motor Co. in Irving, Texas.
Mattern was certified in advanced PGM-FI, advanced SxS service and advanced carburation.
Orth was certified in ATV maintenance and service, advanced SxS service and advanced ATV diagnosis.
To achieve certification, the technicians were challenged to demonstrate both their knowledge and their tactile skills.
Two advisers honored
Andy Mongeon and Todd Reamann, both of the Dakotas Business Center of Principal Financial Group, have qualified for the company's Honor Council. Honor Council distinction recognizes advisers for their sales of financial products and solutions.
Counselor recognized
Lory Hellman, a licensed professional clinical counselor at the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ West Central Human Service Center in Bismarck, has been honored with the Outstanding Mental Health Counselor of the Year award from the North Dakota Mental Health Counselors Association.
Hellman began her career at the human service center 12 years ago. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Mary and a master’s degree in counseling from the University of South Dakota, in Vermillion.
Adviser earns membership
Rob Meltzer, of the Dakotas Business Center of Principal Financial Group, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table. Meltzer is a seven-year qualifier of the MDRT. Membership is attained by life insurance advisers who meet the organization’s annual production requirement and are members of their local life underwriters’ association.
Staff attend training
Janet Rosario, STEM outreach director at Gateway to Science, attended the National Informal STEM Education Network Sustainability Fellowship in Tempe, Ariz. The NISE Net Sustainability program provides professional development and support for staff who are interested in developing sustainability-related projects at their organizations.
Courtney Stoltz, education director at Gateway to Science, traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich., for training on the Engineering Engagement Kits and to learn about the research that inspired the kit. The EEK! activities will be a part of the spring STEM spectacular.
Monthly awards
Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Amy Asche, Phyllis Rittenbach, Brenda Foster, Jim Jeromchek and James Jeromchek have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their total closed sales for January.