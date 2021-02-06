Businesspeople - Feb. 6, 2021

Sanford hires Kopp
Wendy Kopp has accepted the position of vice president of nursing for the Bismarck region of Sanford Health. Kopp brings extensive nursing knowledge to this role as well as leadership experience.
For the past six years, Kopp has served as the director of nursing for the North Dakota State University School of Nursing in Bismarck, and prior to that served as an associate professor at the school.
CVB announces staff changes
The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced staff changes.
DeAnn Kuntz joined the bureau on Dec. 1, 2020, as comptroller. She most recently was an accounting associate at Hauck & Associates.
Camie Lies was promoted to director of marketing and communications. Lies has been with the bureau since 2001 and was the bureau's communications manager.
Lindsey Morey was promoted to director of sales. Morey has been with the bureau for three years and previously held the position of sales manager.
New Bianco Realtor
Paxtyn Steckler is the newest Realtor to join the real estate team at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
Clawson Huibregtse promoted
Jenna Clawson Huibregtse has been promoted to sergeant by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Clawson Huibregtse joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol after receiving a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master’s degree in cultural anthropology from North Dakota State University in 2014.
Clawson Huibregtse attended the Highway Patrol Academy and graduated in October 2015. Following graduation, she was stationed in New Salem as a traffic enforcement trooper until June 2018. She was then assigned to be the Highway Patrol’s first cultural liaison officer, based in Bismarck. She will continue to serve as the cultural liaison coordinator.
Eide Bailly welcomes three
KenaDee Babeck, Ethan Ishaug and Emma Maslow have joined Eide Bailly's Bismarck office tax department.
Babeck graduated from North Dakota State University in December 2019 with degrees in accounting and business administration and a certificate in entrepreneurship. She started as an audit intern in January of 2020, transitioned to tax associate in January of 2021 and will shift to the audit department in April 2021 after busy season.
Ishaug graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in December 2020 with a degree in accounting. He started as a tax intern in January of 2020 and was hired as a tax associate in January of 2021.
Maslow graduated from the University of Mary in August 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She started as an audit intern in January of 2020, transitioned to tax associate in January of 2021 and will shift to the audit department in April of 2021 after busy season.
AARC Board elects officers
Shawna Piatz was elected chair of the Abused Adult Resource Center Board of Directors following the AARC’s annual meeting held virtually in Bismarck.
Piatz is chief auditor of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. She replaces Greg Gunderson, retired CEO of Investment Centers of America, Inc., who served as chair since 2019.
Other officers elected were: vice chair, Bruce Haskell, retired district judge; treasurer, Dave Clark, retired executive vice president of Bismarck State College; and secretary, Christine Hogan, staff attorney for the North Dakota Protection and Advocacy Project.
Four board members were reelected: Piatz; Gunderson; Kevin Stadler, Bismarck market president at BNC National Bank; and Shelly Wanek, director of compensation and benefits, Basin Electric Power Cooperative. Other AARC board members are Mike Lund, relief sales support at Bimbo Bakeries; and Candace Muggerud, CEO of KAT Marketing.
Kayla Thein, AARC direct services coordinator, presented the annual Sgt. Steven Kenner Lifesaver Award to Detective April McCarthy of the Bismarck Police Department. McCarthy was cited for helping victims and holding offenders accountable.
AARC presents the award to a law enforcement officer who has shown exemplary work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the past year. The award is named to honor the Bismarck policeman who was killed in the line of duty in 2011.
AARC is a Bismarck-based nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their families in a seven-county area in south-central North Dakota.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.