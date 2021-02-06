Businesspeople - Feb. 6, 2021

Sanford hires Kopp

Wendy Kopp has accepted the position of vice president of nursing for the Bismarck region of Sanford Health. Kopp brings extensive nursing knowledge to this role as well as leadership experience.

For the past six years, Kopp has served as the director of nursing for the North Dakota State University School of Nursing in Bismarck, and prior to that served as an associate professor at the school.

CVB announces staff changes

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced staff changes.

DeAnn Kuntz joined the bureau on Dec. 1, 2020, as comptroller. She most recently was an accounting associate at Hauck & Associates.

Camie Lies was promoted to director of marketing and communications. Lies has been with the bureau since 2001 and was the bureau's communications manager.

Lindsey Morey was promoted to director of sales. Morey has been with the bureau for three years and previously held the position of sales manager.

New Bianco Realtor