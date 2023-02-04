Sanford Health hires audiologist

Gabrielle Tachenko has joined audiology at the Sanford Hearing Center in Bismarck.

Tachenko graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck and received Bachelor of Science degrees from North Dakota State University in Fargo and Minnesota State University Moorhead and a Doctorate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She is a member of the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association.

Kuntz joins NDSU Extension

Sheila (Shelly) Kuntz has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Extension assistant in Burleigh and Morton counties.

She works out of the Extension office in Burleigh County and works with Extension professionals, local agencies and organizations, and community members to provide nutrition, food safety and purchasing education to limited income households.

Kuntz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics education from North Dakota State University. She previously worked as a health, family and consumer science teacher at Horizon Middle School in Bismarck and at Loveland High School, Loveland, Colorado.

State radio director appointed

Darin Anderson has been appointed director for the North Dakota Division of State Radio by Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota adjutant general. Anderson begins his new assignment Feb. 9.

Anderson has worked for the North Dakota Information Technology Department for 15 years and been with the state of North Dakota for 17 years. He most recently served as NDIT’s program safety manager and statewide interoperability coordinator.

Anderson, a graduate of South Dakota State University, has also served with the South Dakota National Guard.