Businesspeople - Feb. 27, 2021
Hart joins FFA Foundation

Kayla Hart has been hired as program coordinator and administrative assistant by the North Dakota FFA Foundation.

Hart, a 2019 North Dakota State University graduate, studied animal science and agribusiness. Hart is also an alumna member of the Fessenden-Bowdon FFA Chapter.

