Businesspeople - Feb. 26, 2022

Lignite Energy Council promotion, hire

Mike Holmes has been named executive vice president of research and development for the Lignite Energy Council and retains his role as technical adviser of the Lignite Research Program under the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

Holmes joined the Lignite Council in 2017 following more than 15 years with the Energy and Environmental Research Center in Grand Forks.

Rachelle Anderson has been hired as finance and benefit manager for the Lignite Energy Council, replacing Marie Hoerner, who has announced her retirement.

Gate City Bank promotes four

Chance Schmidt has been promoted to assistant vice president, insurance adviser at Gate City Insurance Agency. He previously served as an insurance adviser. Schmidt brings six years of experience to Gate City Insurance Agency.

Brandt Klinnert has been promoted to assistant vice president, personal loan officer at Gate City Bank. He previously served as a personal loan officer. Klinnert brings five years of experience to Gate City Bank. He studied at North Dakota State College of Science and finished his business management degree at Rasmussen College.

Sonja Murray has been promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer at Gate City Bank. She previously served as a mortgage loan officer. Murray studied at University of North Dakota, earning her degree in marketing.

Cassidy McMullen has been promoted to assistant vice president, personal banking supervisor at Gate City Bank. She previously served as a personal banking supervisor. McMullen graduated from Dickinson State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in university studies.

Cedric Theel Toyota hire

Elijah Millner joins Cedric Theel Toyota as a product specialist. Millner attended North Dakota State University.

KLJ promotes Erickson

Chris Erickson has been promoted to right-of-way department manager by KLJ Engineering LLC. Erickson joined KLJ in 2015 as a right-of-way specialist. He is a licensed real estate agent with a master’s degree from Minot State University.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of December.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales, new life insurance sales and new supplemental sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Chad Oswald, Wilton was a top-five producer of new FUIC personal lines sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and new life insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.

