Ihle named grasslands supervisor
Bethany ‘Beth’ Ihle has been hired as the Grasslands Supervisor in Bismarck by the USDA Forest Service Northern Region and the Dakota Prairie Grasslands
Ihle has previously served as deputy district ranger on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in Montana, as well as the district ranger on the Silver City Ranger District of the Gila Forest in New Mexico, and most recently deputy forest supervisor on the Santa Fe National Forest. She brings experience in minerals administration including abandoned mine reclamation, realty, and landscape partnerships planning and projects.
Bianco recognizes
Amber Sandness and Shirley Thomas have been named Bianco Realty's top producers.
People are also reading…
Darcy Fettig and Judy Maslowski have earned Bianco's Diamond Award.
Tori Meyer has received Bianco's Titanium Award.
Amy Asche, Kathy Feist, Brenda Foster, James Jeromchek, Jim Jeromchek and Justin Sackman have earned Bianco’s Platinum Award.
Greg Gerhart and Phyllis Rittenbach have received Bianco Realty’s Emerald Award.
Stephanie Stevens have earned Bianco’s Rookie of the Year Award.
These annual awards are based on agents' 2022 closed sales production.