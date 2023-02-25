Ihle named grasslands supervisor

Bethany ‘Beth’ Ihle has been hired as the Grasslands Supervisor in Bismarck by the USDA Forest Service Northern Region and the Dakota Prairie Grasslands

Ihle has previously served as deputy district ranger on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in Montana, as well as the district ranger on the Silver City Ranger District of the Gila Forest in New Mexico, and most recently deputy forest supervisor on the Santa Fe National Forest. She brings experience in minerals administration including abandoned mine reclamation, realty, and landscape partnerships planning and projects.