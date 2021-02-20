Businesspeople - Feb. 20, 2021

Skogen joins ND Highway Patrol
Andrew Skogen, Bismarck, has joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol as a trooper. Skogen graduated from the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy on Feb. 12.
Clearwater announces shareholders
Jennifer Greuel, Robin Pursley and Shannon Schutt have joined Dana Bohn, Deana Wiese and others as shareholders of Clearwater Communications.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Darcy Fettig, Nate Seifert, Judy Maslowski, Brenda Foster, Tori Mathern, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Jane Thoele, Gerard Mathern and Kim Olson have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their closed sales for January.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of December.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales, new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales and a top-five producer of new FUMI personal lines sales.
Jed Geer, Bismarck was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales.
Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto personal lines sales.
Dave Kary, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.
Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto personal lines sales.
Ryan Ressler, Mandan, was the top producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUMI personal lines sales and new auto insurance sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Chuck Wolfgram, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.
