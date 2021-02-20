Businesspeople - Feb. 20, 2021

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales and a top-five producer of new FUMI personal lines sales.

Jed Geer, Bismarck was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto personal lines sales.

Dave Kary, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto personal lines sales.

Ryan Ressler, Mandan, was the top producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUMI personal lines sales and new auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Chuck Wolfgram, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.

