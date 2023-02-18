ND League of Cities adds staff

Jennifer Vaagen-Makelky has been hired as the communications and training manager by the North Dakota League of Cities.

Makelky brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications. She has worked in local broadcast television as a news and web producer and created television commercials for local businesses. Makelky also worked at a public utility as a media specialist and holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Minot State University.

Community HealthCare Association hire

Amber Huez has been hired as the policy and partnership manager by the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas in Bismarck.

Previously, Huez served as the North Dakota Medicaid quality and dental manager.

Gate City Bank promotions

Matt Brito has been promoted to assistant vice president, personal lender at Gate City Bank. He previously served as a personal banker and brings seven years of experience to the bank. He earned his social studies education degree from the University of Mary.

Jonathan Stolz has been promoted to assistant vice president, universal lender at Gate City Bank. He previously served as a personal banker and brings seven years of experience to the bank.

Association recognizes two

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has recognized Tim Bohan and Jared Nygaard at its 80th annual meeting on Feb. 7.

Bohan, a retired general field representative for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, received the Helping Hand Award. The award recognizes faithful friends and strong supporters of North Dakota’s electric cooperatives.

Nygaard, an energy services technician at Capital Electric Cooperative, received the Community Service Award for bringing alternative-fuel vehicle training to North Dakota’s rural firefighters.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Brenda Foster, Duane Bentz and Justin Sackman have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for January.

Stein qualifies

Michael Stein has qualified for the Top of the Table achievement, based on client service, ethics and professionalism. He is a lifetime qualifier in the Million Dollar Round Table and is with MassMutual Central U.S. in Bismarck.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of December.

David Beck, Bismarck, was the top producer of health insurance and life insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance, annuity and supplemental insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was the top producer of annuity sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance and supplemental insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.