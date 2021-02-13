Businesspeople - Feb. 13, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff

Ethan Myhre joined the Bank of North Dakota as a business intelligence analyst. Myhre comes to BND from John Deere, where he worked as a manufacturing engineer. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Valley City State University.

Erin Viseth joined BND as a loan operations specialist III. Viseth comes to BND from BNC National Bank where she was a loan processor. She received her bachelor’s degree in finance from North Dakota State University.

Bank of North Dakota promotions

Gus Staahl was promoted to special assets manager. Staahl has been with BND since August 2016 where he has worked as a credit underwriter IV.

Dominic Haugen accepted the staff accountant I position in the accounting department. Haugen has worked as a student loan processing specialist since he began at BND in April 2019.

