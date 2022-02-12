Businesspeople - Feb. 12, 2022

BPS announces new principals

Four Bismarck elementary schools will have new principals for the 2022-23 school year, according to Bismarck Public Schools.

Marcia Dorrheim will take on the position at Sunrise Elementary. She has been an educator for nearly 20 years and has worked for BPS since 2015. Melissa Hurt will be the principal of Lincoln Elementary. She has been with the district for 13 years in various capacities.

Brittany Upton, who for the past five years has been the director of professional learning at BPS, will move to Grimsrud Elementary. Jill Vallejo will serve at Will-Moore. She has been the principal at Lincoln Elementary the past four years.

Gate City Bank hires Hawkinson

Austin Hawkinson has been hired as a business banker at Gate City Bank.

Hawkinson brings eight years of experience to Gate City Bank. He graduated from Northern State University in 2013, earning his degree in banking and finance.

Chase joins Interstate Engineering

Celia Chase has been hired as a marketing coordinator in the Interstate Engineering's Mandan office.

Chase brings five years of experience in marketing and event coordination.

AE2S hires Hintz, Blewett

Trenton Hintz and William Blewett have been hired as an engineering technician and engineer-in-training by AE2S.

Hintz will work with the firm’s Surveying and Civil Engineering Practices and Blewett completed three summer internships at AE2S prior to accepting his full-time position.

NDHP Academy graduates

Reece Burckhard and Alyson Moses, both of Bismarck, have graduated from the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The newly sworn troopers will begin field training with assigned North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers beginning Monday and be temporarily stationed at posts throughout the state.

Bianco recognizes

Shirley Thomas and Amber Sandness have been named Bianco Realty's top producers.

Darcy Fettig, Judy Maslowski, Tori Meyer, Kathy Feist and Brenda Foster have earned Bianco's Diamond Award.

Jim Jeromchek and James Jeromchek have received Bianco's Titanium Award.

Amy Asche, Greg Gerhart, Justin Sackman, Phyllis Rittenbach and Nate Seifert have earned Bianco’s Platinum Award.

Duane Bentz and Heidi Stein have received Bianco Realty’s Emerald Award.

Blayn Auch and Kacie Licata have earned Bianco’s Rookie of the Year Award.

These annual awards are based on agent's 2021 closed sales production.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0