Sanford Health adds family medicine doctor

Dr. Andrew Dockter has joined Sanford Health in Mandan as a family medicine physician.

Dockter is a North Dakota native from Washburn. He received an undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University in Fargo and his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He completed a general surgery residency at the University of South Dakota/Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls and a family medicine residency at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine in Bismarck.

Gate City Bank promotion

Brandy Felch has been promoted to customer service and sales supervisor at Gate City Bank.

She previously served as a customer service representative and brings nearly seven years of experience to Gate City Bank. She graduated from Bismarck State College in 2017, earning degrees in liberal arts and science.

Stifel hires financial adviser

Christopher Rivinius has joined the firm of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated as a financial adviser.

NDHP Academy graduate

Jonathan Kramer, Bismarck, has graduated from the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The newly sworn trooper began field training with assigned North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers Monday and will be temporarily stationed at a post throughout the state.

Stonecipher appointed

North Dakota Council on the Arts has appointed Christi Stonecipher, Bismarck, to its board of directors.

Stonecipher was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum this month and will serve through July 2026 as she fills out the term for Shawn Oban, who was appointed board chair.