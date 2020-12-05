Businesspeople - Dec. 5, 2020

Grace received his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, Georgia, and completed an anesthesiology residency at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He completed his fellowship in multidisciplinary and interventional pain medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Grace is board certified in anesthesiology, and pain medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology. He is a member of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Motika received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed an anesthesiology residency at University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio, and a fellowship in adult critical care medicine and advanced perioperative TEE, at Duke University, Durham, North Carolina. Motika is board eligible in anesthesiology and critical care medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology, and board eligible in advanced perioperative transesophageal echocardiography by the National Board of Echocardiography. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists.