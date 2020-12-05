Businesspeople - Dec. 5, 2020

BPS hires Koontz
Steven Koontz has been hired as community relations director by the Bismarck Public School District.
Koontz comes to the district with over five years of experience working in the education field, with three years spent working in school communications. Previously he worked as director of communications for the Diocese of Gary in Merrillville, Indiana, and has also worked within the communications department for Michigan City Area Schools. He received both his undergrad and master’s degree in English language and literature from Purdue University.
New Bianco Realtor
Kacie Licata is the newest Realtor at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
Skaare joins First International Bank & Trust
Jeffrey L. Skaare has been hired as mineral and land services business development and landman by First International Bank & Trust. Skaare is a North Dakota-licensed attorney.
Skaare's previous positions include land manager, director of operations, and later director of business development at an independent energy company. He also owned a complete mineral and gas land services company.
Pilling promoted
Terry Pilling has been promoted to dean of the University of Mary School of Engineering. Pilling brings nearly 25 years of engineering, research, and higher education experience to the position — including the last five years at the University of Mary as associate professor and most recently as chair of the School of Engineering.
Pilling obtained his master’s degree in theoretical and experimental nuclear physics from the Saskatchewan Accelerator Laboratory following a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in physics and engineering physics from the University of Saskatchewan.
CHI St. Alexius hires four
CHI St. Alexius Health has hired Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, MD, to hospital medicine; Patrick D. Grace, MD, to pain medicine; Calvin Motika, MD, to anesthesiology and critical care; and Emily A. Shay, MD, to critical care and infectious disease care teams.
Ghaffar received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University, Lahore, Pakistan, and completed an internal medicine internship at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey. Ghaffar is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Medical Association.
Grace received his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, Georgia, and completed an anesthesiology residency at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He completed his fellowship in multidisciplinary and interventional pain medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Grace is board certified in anesthesiology, and pain medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology. He is a member of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and American Society of Anesthesiologists.
Motika received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed an anesthesiology residency at University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio, and a fellowship in adult critical care medicine and advanced perioperative TEE, at Duke University, Durham, North Carolina. Motika is board eligible in anesthesiology and critical care medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology, and board eligible in advanced perioperative transesophageal echocardiography by the National Board of Echocardiography. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists.
Shay earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica. She completed an internal medicine internship and residency at Saint Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey, and both infectious diseases and critical care fellowships at Cooper University Hospital, Camden, New Jersey. Shay is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and board eligible in critical care medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, Infectious Diseases Society of America and Society of Critical Care Medicine.
Velunta recognized
Jet Velunta, a nurse at CHI St. Alexius Health, was honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of September.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Troy Renwick, Mandan was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was the top producer of new FUMI personal lines sales and a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
