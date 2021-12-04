Businesspeople - Dec. 4, 2021

Aero Centers hire two, promote one

Kyle O’Brien joins Bismarck Aero Center as a flightline technician I. Prior to working with Bismarck Aero Center, he worked with a local construction company. He also serves in the North Dakota National Guard.

Clint May has been hired as a full-time lead certified flight instructor at Bismarck Aero Center. May was working part-time in the center's flight instruction department for the past 15 months and previously managed a flight school.

George Pfaltzgraff has been promoted to a full-time Airframe and Powerplant maintenance technician at Mandan Aero Center. After completing the 36-month FAA requirements of documenting on-the-job training, Pfaltzgraff earned his A&P license. Prior to his promotion, Pfaltzgraff was an apprentice technician.

KLJ hires safety director

Bill Wuolu has been hired as safety director by KLJ Engineering. Wuolu comes to KLJ with extensive safety and risk management experience.

Wuolu earned his bachelor’s degree in university studies with an emphasis in health and physical education from Valley City State University. He is a professional member of the American Society of Safety Professionals.

Mason named director of mortgage

Dave Mason has been named the director of mortgage by First International Bank & Trust.

Mason has nearly two decades of experience in community banking, including 6½ years as First International Bank & Trust's Bismarck president.

Baesler elected

North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been chosen as president-elect of the Council of Chief State School Officers, a national organization that represents state education interests and manages the national Teacher of the Year award.

She was first elected as one of the council's nine directors in January 2019 and will become the board’s president in November 2022.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of September.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new life insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new supplemental insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan was the top producer of new life insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and new auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0