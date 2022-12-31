Businesspeople - Dec. 31, 2022

ND Petroleum Council hires two

Ryan Klute and Reva Kautz have been hired as regulatory affairs manager and communications director by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Klute has a bachelor’s degree in geology and extensive experience as a consultant in the oil and gas industry.

Kautz has worked in public relations, communication, outreach, sales, and marketing roles in Bismarck for many years. She has her Master of Business Administration from the University of North Dakota.

Linneman named deputy director

Matt Linneman has been named deputy director for engineering at the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Linneman previously served as the materials and research engineer. He began his career at the NDDOT in 2001 as an intern and has experience in multiple divisions at the NDDOT.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from North Dakota State University.

Godfread elected

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has been elected vice president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for 2023 during its National Fall Meeting in Tampa, Florida.