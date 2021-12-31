Businesspeople - Dec. 31, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires

Mitch Geiger joined the Bank of North Dakota as a collateral valuation analyst II. Geiger comes to BND from Jerome Distribution. He has a bachelor’s degree in general studies from the University of North Dakota and also has a Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice certification along with the Appraisal Principals and Procedures certifications.

Tayler Cariveau joined BND as a loan operations specialist II. Cariveau comes to BND from BNC National Bank where she was a loan processor.

Sam Helma joined BND as a credit review analyst II. Helma comes to BND from US Bank where he worked as a business banking specialist. Helma has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Dakota.

Jessica Weber joined BND as a loan servicing associate III. Weber comes to BND from Farm Service Agency where she worked as a farm loan officer trainee. Weber has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Dickinson State University.

Bank of North Dakota promotions

Staci Holzheimer has accepted the collateral valuation analyst II position at BND. Holzheimer has been with BND since January 2016 and worked in college planning as a university and student development coordinator.

Melissa Jaskowski accepted the credit underwriter II position at BND. Jaskowski has worked as a business banking associate II since she began at BND in June 2019.

Mike Leintz has been promoted to accounting manager at BND. Leintz previously worked as a staff accountant III and has been with BND since 2013.

Dustin Bakken was promoted to collateral valuation manager. Bakken joined BND in August 2021 as a collateral valuation analyst IV.

Meghan Dohrmann accepted the staff accountant I position at BND. Dohrmann worked as a student loan processing specialist and joined BND in January 2020.

Elesha McAlexander accepted the business intelligence analyst II position at BND. McAlexander worked as a business banking associate III and has been with BND since 2016.

Tammy Olson accepted the student loan processing position at BND. Olson previously worked in retail and as a business banking associate and has been with BND since 2019.

Pelton named NDPC vice president

The North Dakota Petroleum Council has named Brady Pelton as vice president and general counsel. The vice president position was previously held by Kari Cutting, who retired from the organization in June 2021.

Pelton has worked as the organization’s general counsel and director of government affairs since September 2017 and holds bachelor's degrees in political science and public administration from the University of North Dakota and a Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law, where he graduated with honors in May 2017.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0