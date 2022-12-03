Businesspeople - Dec. 3, 2022

Allergist, radiologist join Sanford Bismarck

Dr. Arkapol Piyamahunt has joined the allergy team in the Sanford Downtown Rosser Clinic and Dr. Brian Rau has joined the radiology team at the Bismarck Medical Center.

Piyamahunt graduated from the Ramathibodi Medical School in Bangkok, Thailand, and completed residency in Internal Medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. He completed his fellowship in allergy and immunology at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the University or Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Rau graduated from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks and completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. He is board certified with the American Board of Radiology.

Lee with The CRA Group

Jon Lee has joined The CRA Group as a consultant while earning his North Dakota Salesperson’s License.

Previously, Lee was the owner and founder of Bread Poets Baking Company and remains the owner of Bread Poets Franchising. He serves as the president of the Bismarck Public School Board and holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with an emphasis in business from North Dakota State University.

Capital Credit Union promotion

Terran Sheets has been promoted to financial services representative at Capital Credit Union’s Mandan Branch.

Sheets earned an associate in arts from Bismarck State College in 2022 and is

currently attending Dickinson State University working toward a Bachelor of business administration in finance. He has been with Capital Credit Union since September 2020, most recently as a member services supervisor at the Mandan Branch.

Insurance agent opens new office

Brennen Rossman has opened a State Farm Insurance office in Bismarck. Rossman plans to hire two new team members.

Rossman has over seven years of insurance background, previously employed with another State Farm Insurance office in Mandan since 2015.

Heartview Foundation elects officers

The Heartview Foundation has elected new officers for 2023.

Darrell Nitschke, the western regional director for Congressman Kelly Armstrong, will begin his first one-year term as board president in January. He will replace Lance Schreiner, a Bismarck litigation specialist, who will remain on the board as a member-at-large.

Lisa Mosser was reelected for another one-year term as vice president and treasurer, and Don Wright was reelected as secretary.