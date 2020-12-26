Businesspeople - Dec. 26, 2020

WBI Energy promotes Johnson

Rob L. Johnson has been promoted to executive vice president-commercial effective Jan. 1 by WBI Energy Inc.

Johnson has been the company’s vice president-commercial since 2013.

Johnson has an associate's degree in electronics from North Dakota State College of Science and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from University of Mary in Bismarck. He has been active in a number of industry organizations, including as a past board member of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Schwartz earns certification

Angie Schwartz has earned her certified financial planner certification.

She is a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Bismarck.

Schwartz graduated from Dickinson State University with a double major in accounting and business administration.

Monthly awards

Tori Mathern, Gerard Mathern, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig, Candi Steidler, Amanda Grosgebauer, Brenda Foster and Amy Asche have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their total closed sales for November.

