Businesspeople - Dec. 24, 2022

ND Information Technology promotion

Craig Felchle has been selected as chief technology officer of the North Dakota Information Technology department.

Felchle has been a member of NDIT since 2007 and has been actively involved with North Dakota state government since 2004. Dec. 30 will be current CTO Duane Schell’s last day in office.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Tori Meyer, Judy Maslowski, Amy Asche, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brenda Foster, Nate Seifert, Phyllis Rittenbach and Missy Moritz have been named Bianco Realty’s Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for November.