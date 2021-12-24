Businesspeople - Dec. 24, 2021

First Community Credit Union hires Hanson

Brian Hanson has been hired as vice president of digital services by First Community Credit Union.

Hanson graduated from the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in business management and also a Master of Business Administration in executive management. He brings over 25 years of experience in financial services, technology development and project management.

Bravera Insurance names president/CEO

Kathy Torske has been named president and chief executive officer by Bravera Insurance. Torske will continue to serve as the president and CEO of Bravera Wealth. She has worked for Bravera since 2005 and in the financial industry since 1995.

Torske earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration with a banking and finance concentration from Dickinson State University.

Schmitz, Miller elected

Michael Schmitz, CPA, and Faye D. Miller, CPA, Bismarck, have been elected to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy 2021-22 Board of Directors during the association's 114th annual meeting.

Schmitz will serve as central regional director of the board of directors, chair of the audit committee and member of NASBA’s Relations with member boards committee.

Miller will serve as director-at-large of the board of directors and chair of the communications committee.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Amber Sandness, Shirley Thomas, Phyllis Rittenbach, Brenda Foster, Judy Maslowski, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek, Lisa Young Bear and Amy Asche have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for November.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of October.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new life insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Brad Doll, Flasher, was the top producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and a top-five producer of new auto sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new supplemental insurance sales and new life insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new annuity sales and new supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and new auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

