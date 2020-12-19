Businesspeople - Dec. 19, 2020

Cornerstone Bank hires Bell

Katie Bell has been hired as a Cash Management Sales Officer by Cornerstone Bank.

Bell has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry. She graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in business administration.

American Bank Center welcomes two

Chad Hasche and ShaLee Huntley have joined American Bank Center as business banking officers.

Hasche has been working in the financial industry since 1990. He earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Early on, he learned from his father who ran several small family businesses, some that continue to this day.

Huntley has 13 years of experience in the financial industry. She earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a major in international business. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Huntley also learned about business operations from her father as he ran a successful small business in Bismarck for 40 years.