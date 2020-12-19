Businesspeople - Dec. 19, 2020

Cornerstone Bank hires Bell
Katie Bell has been hired as a Cash Management Sales Officer by Cornerstone Bank.
Bell has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry. She graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in business administration.
American Bank Center welcomes two
Chad Hasche and ShaLee Huntley have joined American Bank Center as business banking officers.
Hasche has been working in the financial industry since 1990. He earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Early on, he learned from his father who ran several small family businesses, some that continue to this day.
Huntley has 13 years of experience in the financial industry. She earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a major in international business. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Huntley also learned about business operations from her father as he ran a successful small business in Bismarck for 40 years.
Starion Bank hires Hoekstra
Starion Bank has hired Dave Hoekstra as chief banking oﬃcer. Hoekstra was hired at the beginning of November.
He has over 25 years of community banking experience in North Dakota and the Midwest. He previously served as a market president and chief credit oﬃcer of a local community bank and on the bank board of directors. Hoekstra is a CPA and a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in accounting.
Norby-Jahner promoted
Vogel Law Firm has promoted KrisAnn Norby-Jahner to shareholder.
Prior to joining Vogel Law Firm in 2015, Norby-Jahner practiced in the Twin Cities. She obtained a juris doctor degree from Hamline University School of Law. She also holds advanced degrees from Kent State University and North Dakota State University and undergraduate degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead and Minot State University-Bottineau.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.