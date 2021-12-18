Businesspeople - Dec. 18, 2021

KLJ Engineering hires three

Beth Krieger has joined KLJ as an accounts receivable specialist. She has more than 40 years of professional experience in providing business operations management, administrative support, as well as clerical support.

Tamala Schmidt has joined KLJ as an accounts receivable specialist in the finance department. She holds a bachelor’s degree in drug and alcohol counseling from Midland College in Midland, Texas, and has completed coursework for a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ashford University in San Diego, California.

Denae Johnson has joined KLJ as a government relations specialist. She has a graduate certificate in public administration from the University of North Dakota, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology both from Minot State University.

Gate City Bank hires Wike

Brett Wike has been hired as business banker at Gate City Bank. Wike brings 10 years of experience to Gate City Bank. He graduated from University of Mary in 2012, earning his degree in sports management and communication.

Starion Bank promotes Monteith

Vanessa Monteith has been promoted to insurance manager by Starion Bank. Monteith has worked at Starion since August 2021 with 14 years of experience as an insurance agent and manager.

Olson elected

Jeff Olson, president/chief executive officer of the Dakota Credit Union Association, has been elected to chair the American Association of Credit Union Leagues Board at the association's annual winter conference.

Knapp selected

Caprice Knapp has been selected to participate in the 2022 Carol Emmott Fellowship, a program that brings together women leaders to improve gender diversity in health care leadership and governance.

Knapp is the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Medicaid executive policy director and one of 22 women leaders chosen for the 14-month program.

