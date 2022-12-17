Businesspeople - Dec. 17, 2022

Cedric Theel Toyota hire

Cedric Theel Toyota has hired Noah Savageau to the recon team. He works on detailing and reconditioning vehicles before they are put on the lot.

Savageau graduated from Bismarck High School. Prior to working at Cedric Theel Toyota, he worked construction.

Anne Carlsen adds staff

Jodi Duttenhefer, licensed baccalaureate social worker, has joined the Anne Carlsen West Region as the West Region operations director. In this role, Jodi will oversee operations for Bismarck and Minot Anne Carlsen services.

Duttenhefer earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Creighton University and a Master of Human Services with a specialization in nonprofit management from Capella University. Duttenhefer has many experience in residential settings, schools, and community-based services.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of October.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales and a top producer of FUIC commercial insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was the top producer of health insurance sales and a top producer for life insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of Life Insurance Sales.

Dave Kary, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC Personal Line Sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Ryan Ressler, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC Personal Line Sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer in supplemental insurance sales and the top producer in annuities.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of Annuity Sales.