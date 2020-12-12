Businesspeople - Dec. 12, 2020

Leier received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of North Dakota and master of science in nursing from the University of Mary. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and North Dakota Nurse Practitioners Association.

Bank of North Dakota promotions

Annie Bergrud was promoted to accounting manager. Bergrud has been with BND since December 2017 where she has worked as a credit underwriter.

Melanie Burgard was promoted to loan operations specialist III. Burgard has been with BND since February 2011.

Courtney Heiser was promoted to a credit underwriter III. Heiser has been with BND since March 2014.

Nick Leintz was promoted to audit manager. Leintz has been with BND since February 2015 where he has worked as an auditor III.

Alexis Stastny was promoted to merchant services specialist. Stastny has been with BND since October 2017 where she has worked as a bank operations specialist II.

KLJ transitions leadership