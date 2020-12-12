Businesspeople - Dec. 12, 2020

Legislative director hired
Kayla Pulvermacher has been hired as state legislative director by the Dakota Credit Union Association.
Pulvermacher joins the association with legislative and government relations experience, as well as a degree in political science from North Dakota State University. Most recently, she served as a policy advisory and account executive for Clearwater Communications.
Prior to her work at Clearwater, she served as the director of government relations for the North Dakota Farmers Union and as director of government relations for the North Dakota Education Association.
CHI St. Alexius welcomes two
Jessica Ahmann, DNP and Jennifer Leier, FNP-C, have been hired by CHI St. Alexius Health to its palliative care and supportive care teams and interventional radiology care team.
Ahmann received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of North Dakota and master of science in nursing from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. She completed her doctorate in nursing practice at the University of North Dakota.
Ahmann is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and a member of the North Dakota Nurse Practitioner’s Association and Oncology Nursing Society.
Leier received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of North Dakota and master of science in nursing from the University of Mary. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and North Dakota Nurse Practitioners Association.
Bank of North Dakota promotions
Annie Bergrud was promoted to accounting manager. Bergrud has been with BND since December 2017 where she has worked as a credit underwriter.
Melanie Burgard was promoted to loan operations specialist III. Burgard has been with BND since February 2011.
Courtney Heiser was promoted to a credit underwriter III. Heiser has been with BND since March 2014.
Nick Leintz was promoted to audit manager. Leintz has been with BND since February 2015 where he has worked as an auditor III.
Alexis Stastny was promoted to merchant services specialist. Stastny has been with BND since October 2017 where she has worked as a bank operations specialist II.
KLJ transitions leadership
Barry Schuchard has been appointed chief executive officer by the KLJ Solutions Holding Company Board of Directors effective Jan. 1, 2021. Schuchard replaces Dean Anagnost, CEO of KLJ Engineering LLC.
Schuchard has been with the company since 1983 and served in multiple project-related and leadership roles over the years, including chief production officer for a number of years and most recently as the company’s chief value officer.
Anagnost began his career with KLJ in 1991 where he was responsible for the formation of the company’s telecommunications practice.
Funk, Witzel promoted
John Funk and Karen Witzel have been promoted to business partners at Spherion Staffing in Bismarck and join Jill Berg as owners.
Funk joins the ownership team at Spherion after almost 25 years with the company. He has served as the vice president and chief operating officer.
Beginning as an account executive in 2002, Witzel has served as vice president of sales and marketing.
Berg, Funk and Witzel own Spherion offices in Bismarck, Fargo, Perham, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Lenarz earns certification
Megan Lenarz has earned her certified financial planner certification.
Lenarz is a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Bismarck.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of October.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales, new life insurance sales and new annuity sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
