Businesspeople - Dec. 11, 2021

Bismarck branch president named

Brad Thompson has been named Bismarck branch president by First International Bank & Trust.

Thompson has over 23 years of experience in the banking industry, including more than six years as a senior commercial and ag loan officer at First International Bank & Trust.

LaCoe named vice president

Kay LaCoe has been named vice president of marketing and communications of the Lignite Energy Council as of Jan. 1, 2022. She currently holds the title of director of membership marketing.

LaCoe, a graduate of the University of Mary, worked for Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Agency MABU before joining the Lignite Energy Council in April 2008.

She succeeds Steve Van Dyke, who will retire Dec. 31. Van Dyke worked 19 years for the Lignite Energy Council, working in the communications arena for the Lignite Energy Council and most recently was the vice president of communications.

Starion Bank promotes Zimmerman

Alexandra Zimmerman has been promoted to business banking representative by Starion Bank. Zimmerman joined Starion in June 2021 as a universal banker. She holds a bachelor's degree in strategic communication with a minor in business administration.

Sanford Health nurse honored

Marilyn Schwartzbauer has earned the Legendary Nurse Award for Clinical Practice Excellence from the North Dakota Center for Nursing.

Schwartzbauer was recognized for her more than 46 years working as a nurse at Sanford Health. She works in the intensive care unit at the Bismarck Medical Center, is active with the Nurses Association and serves as a mentor for the North Dakota State University health care professions cohort.

Schwartzbauer is one of 19 nurses to receive the award.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0