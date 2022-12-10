Businesspeople - Dec. 10, 2022

Two join Agency MABU

Eli Corbett has been hired as a creative developer and Molly Hansen as a multimedia developer and animator by Agency MABU.

Corbett most recently served as the marketing manager with Eckroth Music. He previously worked as the creative and marketing manager with LIV Hospitality and as a freelance designer working with clients within the NFL and NCAA. Corbett also holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern State University in Aberdeen.

Hansen has experience in 2D and 3D animation and most recently worked as a freelance animator. A 2020 graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Hansen interned while studying, including with MCAD and the SYFY Channel.

Kraus-Anderson hire

Kraus-Anderson North Dakota has hired Mike Barsness as senior project manager.

Barsness comes to Kraus-Anderson from Bismarck-based Consolidated Construction Company where he was the director of preconstruction services. He received his bachelor's degree in construction engineering from North Dakota State University, Fargo.

Starion Bank promotes staff

Rick Geloff has been promoted to chief financial officer/chief operations officer. Geloff was promoted to CFO in March 2020 and first joined Starion in 2013 as a credit analyst. He has also served as a business banking officer, special assets officer and was promoted to financial reporting manager/vice president in 2018. In 2019, he was promoted to controller. Geloff is a certified public accountant.

Liz Holmstrom has been promoted to controller, SVP. Holmstrom joined Starion in 2015 as a financial analyst III. Since then, she has been promoted to senior financial analyst in 2018, controller, AVP in 2020, and controller/cashier, AVP in 2021.

Keri Kluck has been promoted to loan operations manager, VP. Kluck joined Starion in 2015 as operations, AVP. In 2016, she became a business analyst III and was promoted to senior business analyst in 2022.

Laken Moore has been promoted to financial reporting manager. Moore joined Starion in 2012 as an accounting specialist II. Since transferring to finance in 2014, she served as a finance specialist I and II, and financial analyst I and II.

Blue Cross Blue Shield promotes Houn

Megan Houn has been promoted to vice president of government affairs and public policy by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

Houn serves as president of the North Dakota Lobbyists Association. She has served as director of government relations for BCBSND since 2013 and prior to joining BCBSND, she was executive director of Tobacco Free North Dakota and worked on the government relations team for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Houn holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and French from Baylor University.

Anne Carlsen promotion

Lisa Engelstad has been promoted to vice president of marketing and development for Anne Carlsen.

Engelstad joined Anne Carlsen in fall 2021 as the director of development for the Western region. She brings nearly 30 years of experience in marketing and development with past positions in shopping center, health care marketing and healthcare development. She earned a Bachelor of Business and Public Administration degree with a major in marketing from the University of North Dakota.