Businesspeople - August 7, 2021

Capital Credit Union hire

Michael Lehn has joined Capital Credit Union as a business services officer at the main office in Bismarck. Lehn most recently worked for Cornerstone Bank in New Town, where he had been an agriculture and business banker since 2018. Prior to Cornerstone Bank, he worked for Farm Credit Services of North Dakota as an ag loan officer.

Lehn earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Hefta recognized

Lindsey Hefta, marketing director for Dakota Community Bank & Trust, is being recognized as a 2021 winner of the American Marketing Association 4 Under 40 Emerging Leaders Award.

Supreme Court clerks named

The North Dakota Supreme Court announced appointments to one-year clerkships for the 2021-22 term that began Aug. 1. They are:

Joseph Hackman, Hannaford, who earned a law degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of North Dakota; Tatiana Hamilton, Fargo, who earned a law degree and bachelor's degree in political science from UND; Jordan Stroh, Driscoll, who earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from North Dakota State University; Ashley Vander Wal, Mandan, who earned a law degree from UND and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Minot State University; Katie Winbauer, Bismarck, who earned a law degree from UND and a bachelor's degree in professional communications from Valley City State University.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0