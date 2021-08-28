Businesspeople - August 28, 2021

Capital Credit Union hire
Ryan Monson has been hired as vice president of accounting for Capital Credit Union. Monson has 20 years of professional experience in the accounting field.
Monson joins the Capital Credit Union team from Brady Martz & Associates where he had worked since 2000. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant.
Rath promoted
Alex Rath has been promoted to financial services representative at Capital Credit Union’s Mandan Branch.
Rath graduated from Mandan High School and has been with Capital Credit Union since March 2019, most recently as a member services associate at the Mandan Branch.
Attorneys honored
Attorney David Maring of Maring Williams Law Office in Bismarck has been named a 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyer.
Lindsay Wilz, also of Maring Williams Law Office in Bismarck, has been selected for the 2021 Great Plains Rising Stars list.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of June.
Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
David Beck, Bismarck, was the top-five producer of new life insurance sales, new health insurance sales, new supplemental insurance sales and new annuity sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.
Jed Geer, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales and new annuity sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.
Troy Renwick, Mandan was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales.
Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was the top producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
