Businesspeople - August 21, 2021

Anne Carlsen hires Scott

Fletcher Scott has been hired as a speech-language pathologist by Anne Carlsen.

Scott has a master’s degree in speech-language pathology and a Ph.D. in special education. He has worked with individuals with autism spectrum disorder in numerous settings for over 20 years in California, Oregon, Texas, New Mexico and Washington.

Tomlinson appointed

Deputy David Tomlinson has been appointed D.A.R.E deputy by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The D.A.R.E. program is used throughout schools in the nation to help students understand risks and to make appropriate choices.

Tomlinson has served in law enforcement for 18 years. He’s been a deputy with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office for the past three years, with the last year and a half as school resource deputy. To qualify to teach the curriculum, Tomlinson completed a two-week training course in Pierre, South Dakotam this summer.

Choice Bank welcomes Reems

Brandon Reems has joined Choice Bank as the Bismarck market president.