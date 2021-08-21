Businesspeople - August 21, 2021

Anne Carlsen hires Scott
Fletcher Scott has been hired as a speech-language pathologist by Anne Carlsen.
Scott has a master’s degree in speech-language pathology and a Ph.D. in special education. He has worked with individuals with autism spectrum disorder in numerous settings for over 20 years in California, Oregon, Texas, New Mexico and Washington.
Tomlinson appointed
Deputy David Tomlinson has been appointed D.A.R.E deputy by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.
The D.A.R.E. program is used throughout schools in the nation to help students understand risks and to make appropriate choices.
Tomlinson has served in law enforcement for 18 years. He’s been a deputy with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office for the past three years, with the last year and a half as school resource deputy. To qualify to teach the curriculum, Tomlinson completed a two-week training course in Pierre, South Dakotam this summer.
Choice Bank welcomes Reems
Brandon Reems has joined Choice Bank as the Bismarck market president.
He has over 18 years of experience in banking and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in professional money management and a minor in economics from North Dakota State University, then later earned his Master of Business Administration degree from NDSU.
Bialke selected
J.P. “Dutch” Bialke has been named as legal general counsel and policy adviser at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture by Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Bialke previously served on active duty as a judge advocate in the United States Air Force, retiring as a colonel in 2014. Since then, he has served the state as a North Dakota assistant attorney general, advising the NDDA, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, and North Dakota State Mill. Bialke also advised and represented numerous state agricultural boards, councils and commissions. Additionally, he successfully defended the state in numerous lawsuits in both state and federal court.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Mathern, Judy Maslowski, Justin Mundahl, Darcy Fettig, Brenda Foster, Char Huelsman, Jim Jeromchek and James Jeromchek have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for July.
