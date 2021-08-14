Businesspeople - August 14, 2021

NDUS appoints Krebsbach

David Krebsbach has been appointed interim vice chancellor for administrative affairs and chief financial officer by the North Dakota University System.

Krebsbach has worked for the NDUS since August 2016. Prior to his work at the NDUS, he was a finance manager for Job Service of North Dakota for eight years. He also has experience working as a comptroller and as a senior accountant. Krebsbach obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota and is a certified public accountant.

DCN hires Malsam

David Malsam has been hired as an ethernet/IP technician II at Dakota Carrier Network.

Malsam brings nearly 20 years of experience in information technology, with 15 of those being dedicated to network engineering. Malsam earned an associate degree from North Dakota State College of Science where he studied in the area of microcomputer specialist with a focus on networking.

Capital Credit Union promotes three

Tonya Berger has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s Sunrise Branch in Bismarck.