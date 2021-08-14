Businesspeople - August 14, 2021

NDUS appoints Krebsbach
David Krebsbach has been appointed interim vice chancellor for administrative affairs and chief financial officer by the North Dakota University System.
Krebsbach has worked for the NDUS since August 2016. Prior to his work at the NDUS, he was a finance manager for Job Service of North Dakota for eight years. He also has experience working as a comptroller and as a senior accountant. Krebsbach obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota and is a certified public accountant.
DCN hires Malsam
David Malsam has been hired as an ethernet/IP technician II at Dakota Carrier Network.
Malsam brings nearly 20 years of experience in information technology, with 15 of those being dedicated to network engineering. Malsam earned an associate degree from North Dakota State College of Science where he studied in the area of microcomputer specialist with a focus on networking.
Capital Credit Union promotes three
Tonya Berger has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s Sunrise Branch in Bismarck.
Berger has been with Capital Credit Union for seven years, most recently as a member services supervisor and universal services representative at the Mandan Branch.
Kyla Stampka has been promoted to controller at the Main Office in Bismarck.
Stampka has a bachelor's degree from the University of Mary. She has been with Capital Credit Union for more than 11 years, most recently as the accounting supervisor at Bismarck's Main Office.
Courtney Vollan has been promoted to universal services representative at the South Branch in Bismarck.
Vollan earned a bachelor's degree in finance and business from Dickinson State University in 2020. She has been with Capital Credit Union for six years, most recently as a member services associate at Bismarck’s Sunrise Branch.
Pearce Durick hires Keller
Matthew R. Keller has been hired as an associate by Pearce Durick PLLC. Keller earned his juris doctor from University of North Dakota, and bachelor of science degree in political science from North Dakota State University. Before joining the firm, he served as clerk to the Honorable Justice Daniel Crothers of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.