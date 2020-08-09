You have permission to edit this article.
Businesspeople - Aug. 9, 2020

Businesspeople - Aug. 9, 2020

Capital Credit Union promotion

Chad Williams, Bismarck, has been promoted to business and ag manager vice president at Capital Credit Union’s main office. He will oversee business services staff while managing and growing the credit union’s business and agriculture portfolios. He will also continue to serve the business and ag members in New Salem, Hazen and Beulah. Williams has been with Capital Credit Union since 2018.

 

