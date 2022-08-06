Businesspeople - Aug. 6, 2022

Attorney joins GA Group, PC

Dennis Pathroff has been hired as a full-time lawyer-lobbyist by the GA Group, PC.

He has previous experience as a company landman for a large oil company and most recently a partner with the Zuger, Kirmis & Smith law firm. Pathroff graduated from Southern Methodist University, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences and earned his law degree, magna cum laude, from the University of North Dakota.

AE2S hires two

Matt Bradley and Zac Ranisate have been hired as engineers-in-training by the civil and environmental consulting engineering firm AE2S.

Bradley will work with the drinking water practice on engineering projects across the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain region and Ranisate will focus on drinking water and wastewater projects. Bradley earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota and Ranisate earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in civil engineering with an environmental emphasis from the University of North Dakota.