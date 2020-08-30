 Skip to main content
Businesspeople - Aug. 30

Moore Engineering hire 

Moore Engineering has hired Grant Dockter as a graduate engineer in the Bismarck office. Dockter graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He was a civil engineering intern with Moore Engineering at the main West Fargo location in 2018. 

Oaktree Realtors hire 

Oaktree Realtors has hired Dylan Kern as a full-time Realtor. Kern specializes in residential and commercial real estate in the Bismarck and Mandan area. 

Monthly awards

Bianco Realty recognized Darcy Fettig, Tori Mathern, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski and Justin Sackman as "Realtors of the Month" for July based on their total closed sales. 

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

