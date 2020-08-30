Businesspeople - Aug. 30

Moore Engineering hire
Moore Engineering has hired Grant Dockter as a graduate engineer in the Bismarck office. Dockter graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He was a civil engineering intern with Moore Engineering at the main West Fargo location in 2018.
Oaktree Realtors hire
Oaktree Realtors has hired Dylan Kern as a full-time Realtor. Kern specializes in residential and commercial real estate in the Bismarck and Mandan area.
Monthly awards
Bianco Realty recognized Darcy Fettig, Tori Mathern, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski and Justin Sackman as "Realtors of the Month" for July based on their total closed sales.
