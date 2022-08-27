Businesspeople - Aug. 27, 2022

NDSU Extension hire

Courtney Hoikkala has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the family and community wellness agent in Morton County.

Hoikkala will work to build economically viable communities, renew civic engagement, enhance community decision-making and develop leaders to serve on local boards, councils and committees. She will also deliver programming on nutrition, health and wellness, human development and family finance and 4-H youth development.

Hoikkala recently served as the family and community wellness Extension agent in McClean County. Prior to that, she worked with the VA Medical Center in Fargo as a dietetic technician and a whole health partner. She also worked at Sanford Health in Bismarck as a patient service specialist. She earned bachelor’s degrees in dietetics from Concordia College and healthcare management from Rasmussen University.

Petroleum Council adds staff

Ellie Jahner has been hired as a marketing and events specialist and Micaela Rud has been hired as an executive assistant by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Jahner recently graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in marketing and she previously interned for NDPC.

Rud attended North Dakota State University where she earned an undergraduate degree in psychology and a minor in neuroscience. She also brings oil and gas industry experience from her work and family history.

Dakota Carrier Network hire

Carson Neiss has been hired as a software developer at Dakota Carrier Network.

Neiss earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in statistics from North Dakota State University. He also completed a programming internship at National Information Solutions Cooperative where he worked on development projects.

Caldwell joins Apex Engineering

Chris Caldwell has joined Apex Engineering Group in Bismarck as a survey crew chief. He brings 29 years of surveying experience in construction, control, topographic, boundary, cadastral, routing, hydrographic, ALTA/ASCM Land Title surveys, lot surveys, and flood elevation certificates.

KLJ promotes Thomas

Jesse Thomas has been promoted to creative design manager by KLJ Engineering LLC.

Thomas joined KLJ in 2012 and has more than 20 years' experience in graphic design. He earned an associate degree in commercial art from Bismarck State College and has earned recognition for his designs through the American Advertising Awards.

Kopp completes training

Rebecca Kopp has completed the School of Police Staff and Command program at Northwestern University.

Kopp is a special investigator in the North Dakota Insurance Department's Fraud Investigation Division.

Bird, Schlafman included

Joel Bird and Dave Schlafman, advisers with Ameriprise Financial in Bismarck, have been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success.