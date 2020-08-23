Businesspeople - Aug. 23

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

American Association of Airport Executives awards Remynse

Matthew J. Remynse, Bismarck, was awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive by the American Association of Airport Executives. Remynse is the manager of marketing & operations at the Bismarck Airport and has completed three phases of the accreditation process to qualify for this distinction.