Businesspeople - Aug. 23

American Association of Airport Executives awards Remynse 

Matthew J. Remynse, Bismarck, was awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive by the American Association of Airport Executives. Remynse is the manager of marketing & operations at the Bismarck Airport and has completed three phases of the accreditation process to qualify for this distinction. 

 

 

