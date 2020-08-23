Businesspeople - Aug. 23

American Association of Airport Executives awards Remynse
Matthew J. Remynse, Bismarck, was awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive by the American Association of Airport Executives. Remynse is the manager of marketing & operations at the Bismarck Airport and has completed three phases of the accreditation process to qualify for this distinction.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.