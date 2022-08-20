Businesspeople - Aug. 20, 2022

New to BPS staff

Jacob Knodel has been hired as assistant principal of Horizon Middle School by Bismarck Public Schools.

Knodel has experience in the field of education, having worked as a dean, teacher, team leader and administrative intern. The majority of his career was spent working at Discovery Middle School in Fargo.

Technician gets award

Kevin Malmedal of Kramer Chevrolet in Mandan has received top honors with the Mark of Excellence Award and listed in the top 20 for technicians in the General Motor Company, Chevrolet, and Buick Zone that he represents.

Director recognized

Shae Helling, Bismarck, has been honored with the 2022 NATA Future Leader Award by the National Air Transportation Association. The award recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding promise, passion and professionalism within the general aviation community.

Helling is director of FBO operations and marketing at the Bismarck Aero Center.