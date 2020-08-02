Businesspeople - Aug. 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New dean named

Karel Sovak, Bismarck, longtime University of Mary professor, has been named the new dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business. He brings 20 years of higher education experience.

Sovak is very active in Bismarck-Mandan as a current and former member and adviser in many boards and civic organizations. He was also a two-time national Collegiate DECA Advisor of the Year for his leadership with University of Mary’s own Marauders on Business.

Clausnitzer appointed

Christian Clausnitzer, Bismarck, has been named a representative with Securian Financial Advisors of ND, Inc., a financial services firm associated with the Securian Financial Network.

Clausnitzer graduated with a business administration degree from the North Dakota State University in 2019.

Four receive scholarships

Summer Czeczok, Kylie Stark, Samantha Smith and Hope Butler are this year’s recipients of the Bismarck-Mandan Business and Professional Women's Group scholarship.