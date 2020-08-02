Businesspeople - Aug. 2, 2020

New dean named
Karel Sovak, Bismarck, longtime University of Mary professor, has been named the new dean of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business. He brings 20 years of higher education experience.
Sovak is very active in Bismarck-Mandan as a current and former member and adviser in many boards and civic organizations. He was also a two-time national Collegiate DECA Advisor of the Year for his leadership with University of Mary’s own Marauders on Business.
Clausnitzer appointed
Christian Clausnitzer, Bismarck, has been named a representative with Securian Financial Advisors of ND, Inc., a financial services firm associated with the Securian Financial Network.
Clausnitzer graduated with a business administration degree from the North Dakota State University in 2019.
Four receive scholarships
Summer Czeczok, Kylie Stark, Samantha Smith and Hope Butler are this year’s recipients of the Bismarck-Mandan Business and Professional Women's Group scholarship.
Czeczok recently accepted a position as an instructional coach at Wachter Middle School and is continuing her education at the University of Mary majoring in educational leadership-principal credential.
Stark is attending the University of Mary pursuing a degree in clinical mental health counseling. She plans to obtain a master of science in counseling.
Smith is attending Mitchell Technical Institute. She is currently pursuing a degree in radiation therapy.
Butler is attending NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health with a major in nursing. Her goal is to obtain a degree in neonatal nursing.
NDBA announces new officers, members
The North Dakota Bankers Association recently elected three officers and several new board members to its board.
Officers include Jolene Muscha, who will serve as NDBA chair; Christie Obenauer, NDBA chair-elect; and Kathy Torske, NDBA treasurer.
Board members include Brian L. Johnson, Ryan Hertz, Pat Lorenson and Pete Jahner.
